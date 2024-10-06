Justin Timberlake gives sweet shout-out to Jessica Biel on 12th anniversary

Justin Timberlake confessed his undying love for wife Jessica Biel on a "very special evening.”
The lovebirds marked their 12th wedding anniversary during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre on October 4, 2024.
He posted a small reel from the show on his Instagram, in which he gave a sweet shout-out to Jessica.
Justin pointed at his wife during the concert and said, "It's also a very special evening for me. My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary."
The Can't Stop the Feeling! hitmaker told concertgoers, "So be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you guys tonight.”
Later on Justin placed his hand on his heart and noted, "I love you, baby."
Jessica reported the video on her social media and added a kissy-heart emoji for her partner.
She captioned the post, "Wouldn't want to spend it anywhere else (heart emoji).”
Notably, the lovely couple exchanged wedding vows in southern Italy on October 19, 2012.
Justin and Jessica also share two kids Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.