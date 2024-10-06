‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ flops at box office after director reveals spoilers

The Joker sequel underperformed at the box office after the director Todd Phillips accidentally revealed some major spoilers of the recently released film.
Joker: Folie à Deux could only make $20 million on Friday, which also includes $7 million in previews, for a projected launch worth of $50 million.
It is pertinent to note that the original Joker movie earned a whooping 1.079 billion worldwide.
One of the major reasons for failure can be Todd sharing finale scenes with the public in the first week of release. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga portrayed the famous characters of DC Comics villains, Joker and Harley Quinn, in the hit film.
During a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director confirmed that by the end of the movie fans can expect to find a groundwork for the iconic villain Two-Face's origin story.
He was asked if the last scene was shot to pave the way for the origin of Two-Face, the legendary Batman comic book villain previously played by Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever and Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight.
Todd admitted, "Yes, of course," without any hesitation before explaining, "[We're] trying to put a realistic answer to why certain things happen. Why does he have [that face]?"
He further noted, "All we’re doing is saying, let’s use this lore as a foundation, but run it through a realistic lens, or at least a different lens than it’s been run through in other things, to make it our own."
Todd also got candid about a chaotic romantic scene between Arthur and Harley.
Joker: Folie à Deux was released on October 4, 2024.