Kim Kardashian carries bizarre furry monster purse

Kim Kardashian scored oddball style points at son Saint West's basketball match

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
Kim Kardashian turned up to watch son Saint West play a basketball match this week, but it was her remarkably huge furry purse that unexpectedly stole the game show!

Showing off her toned midriff, she checked into the site in a fitted plainly white tank top that aptly captured her lean cat-walking physique.

Per Daily Mail, the model had matched it up with dark grey baggy trousers, which mopped the floor cleaned as she walked around in flat shoes.

A pair of glasses sat on Kim Kardashian’s chiseled nose, adding flair to her already trendy beach waves hairstyle and those long, shiny, manicured nails.

But, of course, the real stylish thing was that eye-catching black handbag hanging on her left shoulder, which was entirely covered by its soft faux fur.

While we don’t know what the beauty mogul was carrying inside that monster, it was bulging with an overload of essential items inside.

Other mothers at the Saint West’s basketball clash must have surely complimented that giant ball of fur carried by Kim Kardashian. And some might have undoubtedly asked where she even got it from.

No witness however reported whether the pouch had a set of gluttonous eyes.

