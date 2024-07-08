Lewis Hamilton reclaims throne with P1 at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton claimed a ‘tearful’ victory in his last home race with Mercedes at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 7.
According to CNN, the seven-time world champion won his first race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, extending his record to a ninth victory at Silverstone.
Hamilton began the race in the second position on the grid behind Mercedes teammate George Russell, who later retired in the mid-race.
The thrilling victory was followed by a huge celebration from the packed home crowd.
Emotional Hamilton told Sky Sports that he ‘can’t stop crying.’
Hamilton said, “It’s been since 2021; just everyday getting up trying to fight, to train, to put my mind to the task, and work as hard as I can with this amazing team. This is my last race here at the British Grand Prix with this team, so I wanted to win this so much for them.”
He further added, “There’s definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough or whether I was going to get back to where I am today, but the important thing is I had great people around me continuing to support me.”
After winning the British Grand Prix, Hamilton has won the most races at a single circuit in the history of Formula 1.
Additionally, Max Verstappen finished in second place, with Lando Norris taking third.