Sports

Lewis Hamilton reclaims throne with P1 at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ends a long drought with a thrilling first race victory since 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024


Lewis Hamilton claimed a ‘tearful’ victory in his last home race with Mercedes at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 7.

According to CNN, the seven-time world champion won his first race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, extending his record to a ninth victory at Silverstone.

Hamilton began the race in the second position on the grid behind Mercedes teammate George Russell, who later retired in the mid-race.

The thrilling victory was followed by a huge celebration from the packed home crowd.

Emotional Hamilton told Sky Sports that he ‘can’t stop crying.’ 

Hamilton said, “It’s been since 2021; just everyday getting up trying to fight, to train, to put my mind to the task, and work as hard as I can with this amazing team. This is my last race here at the British Grand Prix with this team, so I wanted to win this so much for them.”

He further added, “There’s definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough or whether I was going to get back to where I am today, but the important thing is I had great people around me continuing to support me.”

After winning the British Grand Prix, Hamilton has won the most races at a single circuit in the history of Formula 1.

Additionally, Max Verstappen finished in second place, with Lando Norris taking third.

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Sports News

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dream ends as Lulu Sun reaches quarterfinals
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Kuldeep Yadav opens up about marriage rumours after T20 World Cup win
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Rohit Sharma to lead India in WTC and Champions Trophy after T20 World Cup win
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Brazil exits Copa America in quarterfinals after penalty shootout loss to Uruguay
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Kyle Walker’s ‘cheating’ drama with wife Annie Kilner overshadows England’s win
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Cristiano Ronaldo bids emotional farewell to UEFA, leaving fans in tears
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Andy Murray receives 'emotional tribute' as his Wimbledon career concludes
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Roberto Martinez gives updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's future after Euro 2024 exit