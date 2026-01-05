Coco Gauff breaks silence amid backlash over controversial fan remarks

Sports
Sports

‎Coco Gauff has spoken out after receiving backlash for branding American tennis fans the “worst” for supporting their players. 

‎According to Express, the two-time Grand Slam champion is currently competing at the United Cup, a mixed-gender team tournament. 

‎Defending champions, Team USA, were drawn to play their group stage matches against Spain and Argentina in Perth. 

‎Ahead of the tournament, the world No. 3 explained, “I'll be honest, no. I feel like we're definitely, in the tennis department, the worst when it comes to that. So I've always said I wish our country in other places would show up throughout the world as we see maybe smaller countries support."

‎Gauff’s comments sparked backlash from fans who thought she expected Americans to travel around the world cheering for their players. 

‎The reigning French Open champion wrote on X, "lol I ‘m going to clarify because people are dragging this out of context. I ‘m not expecting people to travel to tournaments to watch us play. But there are many tournaments that we have in america and abroad where americans are already attending regardless of who is playing (excluding us open) where people come and don’t really cheer for their coutnrymen player."

‎“People don’t owe me anything I was just honestly answering a question I was asked and it was simply an observation I noticed about other countries vs mine that is all. Nevertheless I am grateful for any support no matter how big or small it is," she added. 

‎Gauff in her first match of the season to beat Argentina’s Solana Sierra 6-1 6-1 in under an hour but had a tough time in her second singles match against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, losing 6-1 6-7(6) 6-0.

