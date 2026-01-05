Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans

Sports
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced his return to the ring this year

Tyson Furry's 16-year-old daughter, Venezuelan has revealed her wedding plans.

Speaking to her followers in an Instagram Q&A, Venezuela said that she is excited and eager to start planning her wedding after getting engaged to her boyfriend, Noah at her sixteenth birthday party.

One follower asked,  "When's the wedding going to be?" to which she replied, "I'm trying to get everything booked for May/June time, but I'm not sure when it will be."

When asked if she would move out before wedding, Venezuelan confirmed by sharing a sweet photo with her mother that "No, I will be in my mam and dad’s home til I’m married."

Paris and Tyson are proud parents of Venezuela, Prince John James (13), Prince Tyson II (9), Valencia (7), Prince Adonis Amaziah (6), Athena (4) and Prince Rico (2).

On the other hand, Former world heavyweight champion  Tyson has announced his return to the ring this year, almost a year after his retirement.

The 37-year-old boxing star took to his Instagram account on Sunday, January 4 to announced his comeback.

Tyson said, "2026 is that year. Return of the Mac. Been away for a while but I'm back now. 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face & get paid for it."

He last fought in December 2024 and was defeated for the second time to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch.

