Emma Navarro stunned by Fran Jones in ASB Classic upset

British No. 3 Fran Jones defeats Emma Navarro, advances to second round in Auckland

Great Britain's Fran Jones claimed the biggest win of her career after defeating world No 15 Emma Navarro in the first round of the ASB Classic.

According to Sky Sports, British No 3 Jones beat the American number-two seed 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in her first match of 2026 to advance to the second round in Auckland.

Jones won the first set after a decisive break of Navarro's serve on the resumption of play after a rain delay at 5-5 and then, after losing the second set, went a break up on the American's second service game of the third.

She was not broken on her own serve thereafter and sealed victory, her first over a player ranked in the top 20.

Navarro won more points during the match and Jones said in her on-court interview after securing a memorable victory, "I'm absolutely knackered! For the first match of the year, I didn't make it easy, to be honest. But I'm really grateful, grateful for my team, I've been difficult the last few days, trying to get ready for the season is always really complicated for every player.”

“Emma can play a better level, everyone can play a better level. It's about finding your feet but, for me, just having the right attitude first match coming into the year is the most important thing, so thankfully I did that,” she added.

The 25-year-old has twice reached semi-finals on the WTA Tour, with her second coming last September in Sao Paulo.

Jones will now play Austrian qualifier Sinja Kraus in the second round on Tuesday, January 6. 

