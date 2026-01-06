Venus Williams falls short against Poland's Magda Linette in Auckland

Sports
Venus Williams narrowly loses her first singles match of the new year ahead of Australian Open.

According to Blue Win, the 45-year-old is defeated 4:6, 6:4, 2:6 by Magda Linette from Poland on her comeback to the WTA Tour in Auckland, New Zealand.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams is preparing for the Australian Open with tournaments in Auckland and Hobart. The match in Auckland was Williams' first since her first-round defeat at the US Open last August.

Williams said, “I think my opponent [Linette], she played amazing. Definitely deserved the win. She hung in there and I definitely felt like I had opportunities, which is great news for me, and I was able to put myself in a great position every game, almost to be able to convert.”

Williams has received a wild card from the organizers for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year in Melbourne from January 18 to February 1. 

She will be taking part in the Australian Open for the first time in five years.

As per the organisers, the 45-year-old will be the oldest participant ever to be represented in the main draw. Williams has never won the Australian Open. In 2003 and 2017, she lost to her sister Serena in the final.

