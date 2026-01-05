Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Nancy had joined Celtic on December 4 after leaving Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge
Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Wilfried Nancy has been sacked by Celtic after just 33 days in charge.

His tenure ended following a string of poor results, including six losses in eight matches.

Nancy had joined Celtic on December 4 after leaving Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer (MLS) and had signed a two and a half year contract.

Nancy became the first Celtic manager to lose his first two matches in charge, followed by losses to St Mirren (3-1) and Dundee United (2-1), resulting in four straight defeats.

It was the first time the club had lost four games in a row since 1978 under the legendary Jock Stein.

A club statement read, "Celtic Football Club announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect. The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future."

It added, "Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes."

The club also confirmed that Paul Tisdale is no longer working as Celtic's Head of Football Operations.

It also expressed gratitude for his work and said they will share more update with fans as soon as possible.

This came shortly after Manchester United sacked their manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge.

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces wedding plans
Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge

Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge
Coco Gauff breaks silence amid backlash over controversial fan remarks

Coco Gauff breaks silence amid backlash over controversial fan remarks
Emma Navarro stunned by Fran Jones in ASB Classic upset

Emma Navarro stunned by Fran Jones in ASB Classic upset
Damien Martyn makes 'miraculous' recovery, wakes up from coma

Damien Martyn makes 'miraculous' recovery, wakes up from coma
Novak Djokovic steps down from PTPA citing transparency concerns

Novak Djokovic steps down from PTPA citing transparency concerns
Tyson Fury comes out of retirement at age 37

Tyson Fury comes out of retirement at age 37
Anthony Joshua makes first public appearance after tragic car crash

Anthony Joshua makes first public appearance after tragic car crash
Indra Brown makes history with record-breaking freeski halfpipe victory

Indra Brown makes history with record-breaking freeski halfpipe victory
Oscar Piastri opens up about career's 'tough time' ahead of F1 2026 season

Oscar Piastri opens up about career's 'tough time' ahead of F1 2026 season
Luke Littler makes history with back-to-back World Darts Championship titles

Luke Littler makes history with back-to-back World Darts Championship titles
Kylian Mbappé injury update: Xabi Alonso gives details on recovery progress

Kylian Mbappé injury update: Xabi Alonso gives details on recovery progress

Popular News

Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy

Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy
3 minutes ago
Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge
33 minutes ago
Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

2 hours ago