Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Wilfried Nancy has been sacked by Celtic after just 33 days in charge.
His tenure ended following a string of poor results, including six losses in eight matches.
Nancy had joined Celtic on December 4 after leaving Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer (MLS) and had signed a two and a half year contract.
Nancy became the first Celtic manager to lose his first two matches in charge, followed by losses to St Mirren (3-1) and Dundee United (2-1), resulting in four straight defeats.
It was the first time the club had lost four games in a row since 1978 under the legendary Jock Stein.
A club statement read, "Celtic Football Club announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect. The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future."
It added, "Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes."
The club also confirmed that Paul Tisdale is no longer working as Celtic's Head of Football Operations.
It also expressed gratitude for his work and said they will share more update with fans as soon as possible.
This came shortly after Manchester United sacked their manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge.