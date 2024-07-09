Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson challenges viral theory about Dolly Parton's tattoo sleeves

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Scarlett Johansson has sparked curiosity after questioning the authenticity of a viral conspiracy theory surrounding Dolly Parton's tattoo sleeves.

While gracing the world premiere of Fly Me to the Moon held at New York's AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 8, the Lucy star shared with PEOPLE that she would be interested in finding out more about the Jolene singer’s body art when asked about conspiracy theories she is curious about besides the moon landing.

"I don't know. I'm so not a conspiracy theorist. I'm like, I really believe in science. I don't know. I think probably that Dolly Parton has full tattooed sleeves," she said.

She smiled mischievously and then playfully asked, "Is it real? We'll investigate."

Earlier in September 2020 Parton confirmed while conversing with PEOPLE that she does have "some tattoos" and described them as "tasteful."

"My tattoos are pretty, they’re artful and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement. Ribbons and bows and butterflies are the things that I have," she said.

"I was very sick for a while, and I had to wear a feeding tube. It left a little indention in my side and I didn't like it because I’m so fair that scars turn purple on me," Parton added.

She continued, "I like to make positives out of negatives. I had a little beehive tattooed over it — a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole."

To note, Johansson, attended the premiere with her spouse Colin Jost and her latest project is inspired by the Apollo 11 moon landing and the idea that it was staged by the U.S. government.

