Tom Cruise makes surprise move to show support to co-star Glen Powell

Tom Cruise made a special appearance at the London premiere of Twisters to show support for his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell.
Powell is starring in the Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures film Twister opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Anthony Ramos.
Cruise took to his Instagram account to post a snap from inside the theatre with the caption "Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!"
"Our Maverick and Hangman," the official Instagram account for Top Gun's shared the response in the comments area.
Earlier Powell revealed his bond with Cruise while conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “I got to work with the guy I’ve idolized my whole life in a movie that I’ve wanted to be in my whole life.”
Additionally, he shared that Cruise gave some guidance on how to deal with fame and heightened attention following the success of Top Gun.
To note, Glen Powell's upcoming movie is set to release in theatres on July 17, 2024.