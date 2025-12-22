Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Salman Khan shares emotional message before his milestone birthday

  • By Fatima Hassan
Salman Khan has released an emotional message before he officially marked his milestone birthday celebrations.

On Monday, December 22, the 59-year-old Indian actor took to his Instagram account to express his heartfelt wish ahead of his big day.

The Bollywood superstar released a carousel of snaps, flaunting his great looks and fit body, while sharing that he also wanted to look the same when he turns 60 on December 27.

Salman stated in the caption, "I wish I could look like this when I am 60! 6 days from now."

According to his viral post, the Sikandar actor was pictured wearing a black vest and blue shorts as he hit the gym for pre-birthday celebrations.

Fans react to Salman Khan's wish before he celebrates his 60th birthday: 

As his exclusive desire gained popularity on social media, many fans quickly rushed to the comments section to tell the actor that he still looks young and healthy.

One fan said, "Brother Killing It This Time."

While another admirer wished him a birthday in advance, saying, "Happy Birthday, Bro In Advance."

On a professional front, Salman Khan last appeared in the superhit action-thriller film Sikandar, which premiered on March 30, 2025.

