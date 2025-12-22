Aryan Khan's grandmother reacts after he dedicates his award to Gauri Khan

Aryan Khan has managed to make one of the most prominent debuts in Bollywood, especially among "nepo kids", with his Netflix project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son won the Best Debutant Director at the NDTV Indian of the Year event held in New Delhi for his Netflix series.
During his acceptance speech, Aryan gave the credit to his mother while expressing his desire to win more awards, like his father.
After the 28-year-old was announced as the winner, a video from the award show went viral of Gauri's mother, Savita Chhibber, expressing her happiness over her grandson's strides and growth in his dream field.
"I'm very happy. May he be very successful. My blessings to him. I love you the most. I'm so proud. At this age, I'm just hearing that my grandson and his achievement have been honoured by the whole country," she noted.
Responding to the heartfelt statement, a smiling Aryan said, "I love you, naani, and I promise you that my next award will be dedicated to you," prompting his grandmother to laugh.
He also immediately got off the stage and went up to her to give her a lovely kiss, as the crowd cheered, appreciating the sweet bond.
Aryan is a graduate of the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC), and while he previously worked as a voice actor in Hindi versions of a few movies, such as The Lion King (2019) and Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked his proper debut.
Starring Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh in key roles, the show was produced by Aryan's mother, Gauri, under Red Chillies Entertainment.