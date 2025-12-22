Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Aryan Khan's grandmother reacts after he dedicates his award to Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son credited his mom, Gauri Khan, after he snatched the Best Debutant Director Award for 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

  • By Hania Jamil
Aryan Khans grandmother reacts after he dedicates his award to Gauri Khan
Aryan Khan's grandmother reacts after he dedicates his award to Gauri Khan

Aryan Khan has managed to make one of the most prominent debuts in Bollywood, especially among "nepo kids", with his Netflix project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son won the Best Debutant Director at the NDTV Indian of the Year event held in New Delhi for his Netflix series.

During his acceptance speech, Aryan gave the credit to his mother while expressing his desire to win more awards, like his father.

After the 28-year-old was announced as the winner, a video from the award show went viral of Gauri's mother, Savita Chhibber, expressing her happiness over her grandson's strides and growth in his dream field. 

"I'm very happy. May he be very successful. My blessings to him. I love you the most. I'm so proud. At this age, I'm just hearing that my grandson and his achievement have been honoured by the whole country," she noted.

Responding to the heartfelt statement, a smiling Aryan said, "I love you, naani, and I promise you that my next award will be dedicated to you," prompting his grandmother to laugh.

He also immediately got off the stage and went up to her to give her a lovely kiss, as the crowd cheered, appreciating the sweet bond.

Aryan is a graduate of the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC), and while he previously worked as a voice actor in Hindi versions of a few movies, such as The Lion King (2019) and Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), The Ba***ds of Bollywood marked his proper debut.

Starring Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh in key roles, the show was produced by Aryan's mother, Gauri, under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Asim Azhar praises Hania Amir, 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' team after song tops charts

Asim Azhar praises Hania Amir, 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' team after song tops charts

Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Salman Khan shares emotional message before his milestone birthday

Salman Khan shares emotional message before his milestone birthday
Vivek Oberoi reignites Shah Rukh Khan controversy with shocking new parallel

Vivek Oberoi reignites Shah Rukh Khan controversy with shocking new parallel
Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt
Vicky Kaushal loses cool after Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ eclipses ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal loses cool after Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ eclipses ‘Chhaava’
Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s final video message seeking pardon before death

Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s final video message seeking pardon before death
Priyanka Chopra reveals her mind-blowing pay for 'Varanasi' movie?

Priyanka Chopra reveals her mind-blowing pay for 'Varanasi' movie?
Saba Qamar lights up ramp in intricate bridal dress amid ‘Pamaal’ success

Saba Qamar lights up ramp in intricate bridal dress amid ‘Pamaal’ success
Sidharth Malhotra hypes wife Kiara Advani with love after ‘Toxic’ poster drop

Sidharth Malhotra hypes wife Kiara Advani with love after ‘Toxic’ poster drop
Ranveer Singh prepares for ‘Don 3’ after box office hit ‘Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh prepares for ‘Don 3’ after box office hit ‘Dhurandhar’
Mawra Hocane stuns in timeless dress as HUM Bridal Couture showstopper

Mawra Hocane stuns in timeless dress as HUM Bridal Couture showstopper

Popular News

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David

Brooklyn Beckham sparks online chaos by closing all doors on Victoria, David
4 minutes ago
Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27

Malina Maria Guler, beloved Romanian sports photographer dies at 27
25 minutes ago
Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
45 minutes ago