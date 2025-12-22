Trending
Saba Qamar lights up ramp in intricate bridal dress amid 'Pamaal' success

Saba Qamar never fails to steal the spotlight!

Amid the soaring success of her ongoing drama Pamaal opposite Usman Mukhtar, the 41-year-old Pakistani actress left the audiences stunned in a gorgeous bridal wear as she gracefully walked the runway.

On Sunday, December 21, the Cheekh starlet made a dazzling appearance at the HUM Bridal Couture Week, where she modeled for a well-known fashion brand, radiating glamour in their intricate bridal dress.

The A-list actress wore a full-length golden embroidered dress with long sleeves, covered in detailed beadwork and floral patterns, showcasing rich and traditional culture.

Saba paired her ensemble with statement earrings and wore bronze-toned makeup to compliment the dress.

Meanwhile, the soulful title track of her super-hit TV drama Pamaal played in the background as she confidently walked the ramp, adding an emotional depth to the glamorous moment.

Fans’ reactions:

On Instagram, one of the fans praised, “Such a gorgeous woman.”

“Queen of the industry,” another complimented.

“Most beautiful look,” gushed a third, while a fourth expressed, “She's a superstar in real word.”

Saba Qamar’s Pamaal:

As per Six Screen, Saba Qamar starrer Pamaal “is more than a romantic love story. It explores how love can sometimes feel like a prison. It shows the quiet pain many women face after marriage when their dreams fade and their voice is suppressed.”

Pamaal cast:

Pamaal features an ensemble cast that includes Saba Qamar, Usman Mukhtar, Haris Waheed, Salma Zafar Asim, and Adnan Jaffar.

