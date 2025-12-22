Sidharth Malhotra hypes wife Kiara Advani with love after ‘Toxic’ poster drop

Sidharth Malhotra is feeling like a super proud husband!
On Sunday, December 21, Kiara Advani unveiled her first look as Nadia in the upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, portraying a bold yet scarred character, igniting anticipation among fans.
Joining fans in the buzz was the actress’s charming husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who hyped her up with a loving shout-out.
Taking to his official Instagram Stories, the Student of the Year star re-shared the post, writing, “I know the hard work that went behind this…super excited for this one Ki! Big love.”
Set against a vibrant circus backdrop, the cover shows the Kabir Singh starlet as glamorous yet emotional character, with subtle hints of deep grief.
The striking first look features Kiara exuding charm in an elegant, off-the-shoulder black gown with a fitted corset-style bodice and a long, dramatic skirt with a high slit, revealing one leg as she steps forward.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 19, 2026.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani:
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were first linked together in 2020 while working on a biographical war drama film Shershaah.
The lovebirds exchanged vows on February 7, 2023, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
On July 15, 2025, Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first and only child, daughter Saraayah.