Sidharth Malhotra hypes wife Kiara Advani with love after ‘Toxic’ poster drop

  By Sidra Khan
Kiara Advani’s first look as Nadia in upcoming movie ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ finally unveiled

Sidharth Malhotra is feeling like a super proud husband!

On Sunday, December 21, Kiara Advani unveiled her first look as Nadia in the upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, portraying a bold yet scarred character, igniting anticipation among fans.

Joining fans in the buzz was the actress’s charming husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who hyped her up with a loving shout-out.

Taking to his official Instagram Stories, the Student of the Year star re-shared the post, writing, “I know the hard work that went behind this…super excited for this one Ki! Big love.”

Set against a vibrant circus backdrop, the cover shows the Kabir Singh starlet as glamorous yet emotional character, with subtle hints of deep grief.

P.C. Instagram/sidmalhotra
P.C. Instagram/sidmalhotra

The striking first look features Kiara exuding charm in an elegant, off-the-shoulder black gown with a fitted corset-style bodice and a long, dramatic skirt with a high slit, revealing one leg as she steps forward.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were first linked together in 2020 while working on a biographical war drama film Shershaah.

The lovebirds exchanged vows on February 7, 2023, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

On July 15, 2025, Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first and only child, daughter Saraayah.

