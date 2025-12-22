Mawra Hocane stuns in timeless dress as HUM Bridal Couture showstopper 

Mawra Hocane has left fans breathless with her elegant and timeless look as a showstopper at HUM Bridal Couture.
On Sunday, December 21, the Sanam Teri Kasam star attended the fashion event as the showstopper for Akbar Aslam.
She was styled by Mamoon Tariq, while the makeup was done by Nauman and Rana Hamza.
For the dazzling look, Marwa donned a long dress with cream-coloured embroidery.
The Sabaat starlet completed the look with heavy jhumkas
Shortly after the event, Mawra took to Instagram and shared exclusive pictures of the gorgeous dress.
She captioned the post, “Felt like I was floating…. @akbaraslamcollection. styled to perfection @mamoontariq. MUA always the brilliant brilliant @nauman_mua @hamzamunawar1”
Fans rushed to the comment section to shower her with love and appreciation.
A fan wrote, "Mawra slaying as always! That dress is EVERYTHING .”
Another praised, “The queen of elegance is here! Mawra, you're stunning #FashionIcon"
"Mawra Hocane > always! That look, the confidence, the beauty... chef's kiss,” a third noted.
Another fan commented, “Masha Allah Masha Allah so pretty Mawra aapi @mawrellous Are there any new drama coming out?”
On the work front, Mawra was recently seen in hit TV drama, Jama Taqseem.