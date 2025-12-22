Vicky Kaushal loses cool after Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ eclipses ‘Chhaava’

Trending
Ranveer Singh’s new film ‘Dhurandhar’ outshines Vicky Kaushal’s record-breaking ‘Chhaava’ just weeks after its release

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is sweeping past numerous record-breaking movies with its massive success.

Recently, the super-hit spy action thriller outshined the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal’s epic historical action film Chhaava by entering the list of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, leading many to wonder if their success is due to the several elements the two films have in common.

On the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, Dhurandhar now ranks sixth with a net collection of ₹877.54 crore, while Chhaava holds the ninth spot with ₹809 crore.

Both movies feature millennial actors, use action to show Indian heroes’ sacrifices, and earned over ₹800 crore worldwide, making many wonder if patriotic themes are a sure formula for box office success.

While speaking to NDTV, Vicky Kaushal broke his silence on the success of the two movies and the reason behind it, completely disregarding the theories if “patriotism” is the formula for a successful film.

“I think patriotism can't be a formula and saying it is a formula is an insult to the emotion. Patriotism is our truth, which we will keep showing through our movies, literature and sports,” he said.

The Sanju actor continued, “This is the way we can put our foot in the door and say that we are proud of the diversity, legacy and the truth of our country. I am so proud that I am a little part of this big moment where we are fearlessly representing India on a global map.” 

Chhaava was released earlier this year on February 14, while Dhurandhar debuted in the end of 2025 on December 5. 

