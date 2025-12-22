Vivek Oberoi reignites Shah Rukh Khan controversy with shocking new parallel

Trending
Vivek Oberoi recently found himself in a bit of a pickle after his comment about Shah Rukh Khan not being able to maintain his fame by 2050 went viral.

As fans of the superstar flooded the internet, the Saathiya actor went on record to clarify his statement, sharing that he is a massive fan of SRK.

Using Raj Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's example, Oberoi explained the reality of fame.

During a podcast with Dr Vivek Bindra and Sharan Hegde, he said that his statement was presented without any proper context.

Oberoi reflected on the close bond he shares with Shah Rukh over the decades, adding, "Even today, he gives me love, blessings, and so much support. When we meet, he meets happily. He shares the joy in my success, I share the joy in Aaryan's. So, that is the relationship we have, since decades."

While using the legendary actor and Ranbir's grandfather's example, he further shared that today's generation might not know who Raj Kapoor is, but they are aware of the Animal actor.

"I just said that one should do good work in life. Superstardom, money, all these things are transient," the 49-year-old noted.

He continued, "So, I said that Shah bhai is a superstar, legend for our generation… for me. We are such big fans, have been watching his films since college days. But, after 25 years, will people remember him as a superstar? I don't know. But will people remember his good deeds? He did good deeds, people remember that generationally." 

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the historical action drama Kesari Veer (2025).

