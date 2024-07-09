Entertainment

Maria Menounos turns heads with 15-year-old dress at friend’s wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Maria Menounos is rocking her vintage dress at a friend’s wedding!

Decked up in a red mini dress, the TV host, 46, shared two mirror selfies that witnessed her wearing the 2009 dress once again.

Revealing in the caption that the dress is 15 years old, the Miss Universe 2023 co-host wrote, “This dress is 15 years old!!! Ha! The last time I wore this dress was for an @aliceandolivia event in 2009.”

“Yes, it’s okay to re-wear outfits, and staples like this dress are so great to keep in your closet to re-wear many times!!” she continued.

Moreover, Menounos went on to note that she wore the dress this past weekend to a friend’s wedding and told that it was “perfect” because it was “hot” whereas she herself was “cool as a cucumber.”

“Top it off with some good glam-thnx @makeupbyliz and @justinemarjan and boom wedding wknd made easy!” penned the host to acknowledge her makeup artists and stylists.

While concluding the post, she wrote, “Being a new mom it’s hard to do it all so my closet of staples saves me every time.”


Menounos paired her simple yet stylish dress with a gold necklaces and styled her hair into a sleek braid.

Maria Menounos welcomed her first baby, Athena, in July 2023, whom she shares with husband Keven Undergaro.

