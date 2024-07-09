YouTube Music testing new AI-powered ‘custom radio’ feature

YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature that allows users to create custom radio stations using text prompts.
First noticed by Reddit user kater_pro, this experimental feature is available to a limited number of users.
If YouTube decides to roll out the feature widely, a new card will appear on the Home feed labeled "Ask for music any way you like."
This purple card looks similar to the existing "Create a radio: Your music timer" card.
Clicking on the new card opens a fullscreen interface with a text field at the bottom labeled "Ask for Music," along with sample prompts.
Users can specify the type of music they want to listen to, and YouTube Music will create a new radio station using the existing playlist interface.
Meanwhile, a disclaimer states that these AI-generated responses are experimental and might not always be accurate.
For example, when the Reddit user requested "Queer Hip Hop Beats," YouTube Music generated a description stating, "Rhymes and flows from the heart, a celebration of queer pride in hip hop’s art," as per Indian Express.
This feature aims to enhance user experience by offering more personalized music recommendations.