Sci-Tech

YouTube Music testing new AI-powered ‘custom radio’ feature

The new feature allows users to create custom radio stations using text prompts

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
YouTube Music testing new AI-powered ‘custom radio’ feature
YouTube Music testing new AI-powered ‘custom radio’ feature

YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature that allows users to create custom radio stations using text prompts.

First noticed by Reddit user kater_pro, this experimental feature is available to a limited number of users.

If YouTube decides to roll out the feature widely, a new card will appear on the Home feed labeled "Ask for music any way you like."

This purple card looks similar to the existing "Create a radio: Your music timer" card.

Clicking on the new card opens a fullscreen interface with a text field at the bottom labeled "Ask for Music," along with sample prompts.

Users can specify the type of music they want to listen to, and YouTube Music will create a new radio station using the existing playlist interface. 

Meanwhile, a disclaimer states that these AI-generated responses are experimental and might not always be accurate.

For example, when the Reddit user requested "Queer Hip Hop Beats," YouTube Music generated a description stating, "Rhymes and flows from the heart, a celebration of queer pride in hip hop’s art," as per Indian Express.

This feature aims to enhance user experience by offering more personalized music recommendations.

Ariana Grande celebrates ‘Eternal Sunshine’s 4-month anniversary

Ariana Grande celebrates ‘Eternal Sunshine’s 4-month anniversary
Usher steals the show at Essence Fest with ‘Confessions’ performance

Usher steals the show at Essence Fest with ‘Confessions’ performance
Maria Menounos turns heads with 15-year-old dress at friend’s wedding

Maria Menounos turns heads with 15-year-old dress at friend’s wedding
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port

Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port

Sci-Tech News

Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
NASA discovers asteroid with 'Moon' during recent Earth flybys
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Google Chrome enhances 'Listen to this Page' with background playback option
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Scientists confirm Earth's core slows down 'dramatically': Details
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Google Photos reaches 10 billion downloads on Play Store
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Google Photos updates app with 'easier access' to Locked Folder
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Meta's Threads hits 175 million monthly active users in first year
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Elon Musk responds to young customers’ Tesla screen complaints
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Xbox Live back online after major outrage affects thousands
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Meta replaces 'Made With AI' label with 'AI Info' amid user criticism