  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Meta’s AI ads policy sparks widespread privacy concerns

Meta stated that the move will assist users find more relevant content, but critics warn it raises serious privacy risks

Meta’s latest privacy policy has sparked concern among users and privacy advocates, as the platform is planning to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver highly personalized ads across Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads.

Meta stated that the move will assist users find more relevant content, but critics warn it raises serious privacy risks.

Under the updated policy, Meta A will assess user activity such as posts liked, searches conducted, messages sent, and interactions with AI assistants.

Metadata from conversations, including keywords and topics that may also be used to target and refine.

While Meta insists it does not “read” private messages like a person would, the collected data will influence the ads users see across its platforms.

The incorporation of AI across Meta apps, means that even casual interactions with the assistant, regarding travel, hobbies, fitness, could trigger targeted advertisements.

Meta argued that this will minimise irrelevant ads and offer a more personalized experience.

However, the policy has sparked backlash among users. Thirty-six consumer advocacy, privacy organisations, and civil rights privacy organisations have filed complaints with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, urging regulators to prove whether Meta is overstepping ethical and legal boundaries about user consent and data protection.

Meta maintained that users were informed of the changes in October 2025 and insists that personal data remains protected.

Nevertheless, concerns persist regarding transparency and control, leaving users questioning how their information will be used in the age of AI-centric advertising.

