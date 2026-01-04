Sci-Tech
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple to delay release of iPhone 18 series: Report

Apple is currently preparing for a major shift in its iPhone launch strategy, with new reports indicating the company could delay the launch of the standard iPhone 18 until spring 2027.

If the reports are accurate, the Cupertino-based tech giant would skip releasing a standard iPhone model in 2026, leaving the iPhone 17 as its latest standard offering for over 18 months, a first in the company’s history.

The reported move does not mean Apple is pausing iPhone launches together across several windows.

Under this approach, the company could continue unveiling its premium devices — including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a rumored foldable iPhone.

A few credible analysts suggested that change is driven by Apple’s increasingly crowded series. With budget models such as the iPhone 16e, slimmer “Air” variants, and a foldable device expected.

Supply chain considerations are likely to be influencing the strategy, enabling Apple to ease manufacturing pressure and improve allocation of advanced components.

For features, Apple is likely to be launched with a variable-aperture camera system, making it a significant upgrade to the company’s photography capabilities.

However, the company has yet to officially comment on it.

