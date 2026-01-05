Sci-Tech
  • By Bushra Saleem
Elon Musk hails Grok AI feature after women, minor sexual image controversy

Elon Musk has finally broken his silence over the recent backlash against Grok AI for generating explicit images of women and children on X.

According to Beebom, the richest person in the world has warned that anyone using Grok to create illegal content on the platform will face serious consequences.

In a reply to the X account @cb_doge, Elon Musk stated that, “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content”.

He also replied to another account, with the statement that “We’re not kidding,” showing seriousness towards the matter.

The statement comes in response to the ongoing exploitation of Grok AI on X, where users tag the chatbot and ask it to generate images of minors and women wearing bikinis. In many cases, Grok follows these prompt and generates altered images depicting them in swimwear.

This process is completely non-consensual and the original poster has no control over it. It does not require any membership to use this feature, and the images are available publicly.

Elon Musk, however, did not clarify what kind of consequences these offenders will face. It is likely that his warning primarily applies to AI-generated images of minors. And the accounts prompting Grok to generate those photos could be charged for sharing Child Sexual Exploitation Material.

