Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college

Kate Middleton is reportedly in a “heartbroken” state from Prince William “forcefully” selecting Eton College the preferred choice of school for son Prince George.
According to Mirror, the couple has “spent hours arguing” over the matter of which prestigious education center should the youngling be sent to when he turns 13 in 2016.
As per insiders, Kate Middleton wants to end the tradition of sending royal children to Eton College as she was “horribly bullied” at her own boarding school, Downe House.
And when it comes to Prince George, she “can’t bear the thought” of something similar happening to him as most boarding centers suffer from the same dilemma of children harassing each other.
The decision also doesn’t go in line with Prince William’s ideology of “modernizing the monarchy,” so the Princess of Wales wants out of it.
For her, the co-ed institute named Marlborough College would be perfect for their child as she was enrolled there after leaving Downe House from mental stress as mid-term approached.
Meanwhile, Prince William is adamant that Eton College is much better since he and Prince Harry both attended that school.
Prince Diana’s brother and father went to the same place.
In fact, the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to send King Charles to that very institute, but he ended up at Gordonstoun.