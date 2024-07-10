King Charles assigns Prince William new royal duties at his former workplace

Prince William made a poignant return to his former workplace, stepping into a new royal role assigned by King Charles.
As per the report, the Prince of Wales was spotted on Tuesday, July 09, during his visit to RAF Valley in rainy Anglesey for the first time as the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Royal Air Force station.
William visited the centre and spoke with staff members to get insight into their day-to-day work and daily routine at RAF Valley.
After that, he went to the fire and rescue station, where he interacted with firefighters and took part in a drill simulating a fire.
To put out the fire, William used a water pump while seated on the passenger side of a fire truck.
After spending time with engineers, flying instructors, and trainees, the future monarch gave the Prince of Wales Award to recognise the top Qualified Flying Instructor within the No. 4, and this year went to Flight Lieutenant Jake Fleming.
In August 2023, the British Monarch honoured Prince William by appointing him as Air Commodore.
He made his return to this place as earlier he worked here before he tied the knot with Kate Middleton.
From 2010 until 2013, the prince worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot out of RAF Valley.
To note, the No. 4 Flying Training School, which trains the next generation of fighter pilots and readies airmen for mountain and marine missions worldwide, is housed at RAF Valley, the sole Royal Air Force station in Wales.