Hrithik Roshan makes ‘big revelation’ as he wraps up 2025 with girlfriend

  • By Hafsa Noor
Hrithik Roshan pens heartwarming message as he concludes 2025 with girlfriend Saba Azad

  • By Hafsa Noor
Hrithik Rosha has made a “big revelation” a few hours before he signs off 2025 with girlfriend Saba Azad.

On Wednesday, December 31, the War actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with his partner.

Hrithik captioned the post, “Caught some happy shadows dancing next to us. 2025 seems to be ending on a very merry note . Sending big love to all my fans out there. I especially dedicate the new year to you guys. Happy almost 2026 everyone . #keepdancing #keepflowing #keeploving #keepgrowing #staycurious

He further added, “P.s. not being capable of making a hand heart properly is only the 2nd thing I can't do with my double thumb. Big revelation.”

In the shared photos, Hrithik can be seen posing and dancing with Saba.

Shortly after his heartwarming post, fans rushed to the comment section to wish him New Year.

A fan wrote, "Happiest New Year to the one and only Hrithik Roshan! Can't wait for Krrish 4 #Krrish4 #HrithikRoshan"

Another noted, “New year, new vibes, and the king Hrithik is back! Wishing you a rocking year ahead, super excited for Krrish 4 #HrithikRoshan #Krrish4"

On the work front, Hrithik will be directing the most-awaited superhero film of Indian cinema, Krrish 4.

