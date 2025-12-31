Timothée Chalamet beams over subtle Kylie Jenner shout-out 

Timothée Chalamet was all smiles and blush when he gave his girlfriend Kylie Jenner a subtle shoutout during the Marty Supreme promotion.
While talking about A24, the entertainment company behind his latest project, with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos, the Wonka actor noted, "I want everything to be great, and A24 is an independent finance company."
Mentioning Kylie's acting debut project, he added, "They've got a great movie coming out called The Moment," before smiling at someone off camera and bursting into laughter.
"That's his movie," Timothée said while pointing out the person. "Let's do a double promo, baby!"
The Moment, the upcoming mockumentary featuring Charlie XCX, will see Kylie making her acting debut.
Moreover, the clip went viral after it was shared across the social media platforms on Tuesday, December 30, with the Apple singer posting it as part of her Instagram dump.
Despite her romantic relationship with the Dune actor, Kylie previously admitted to asking her sister, Kim Kardashian, for advice while preparing for her role.
"I actually called Kim. I was just like, 'I know you're, like, in your acting bag right now, and I just need a little encouragement and some advice,'" she told sister Khloé Kardashian during a November appearance on her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast.
Notably, The Moment is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026.