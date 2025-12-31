Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
K-pop idol Song Mino in legal trouble over alleged military service negligence

Song Mino, a member of the K-pop group WINNER, has found himself in fresh legal troubles over alleged military service negligence. 

On Wednesday, December 31, the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office announced that Mino was indicted without detention on charges of violating the Military Service Act. 

Furthermore, an official referred to as Mr. A, the head of the Mapo Community Convenience Facility, was also indicted without detention for allegedly being aware of the rapper's issues and failing to intervene.

Song Mino is accused of failing to properly report for duty and performing his alternative military service insincerely between March 2023 and December 2024.

During this period, he was assigned as a public service worker at the Mapo Facilities Management Corporation and later at the Mapo Community Convenience Facility.

Prosecutors claimed that on the days he managed to show up at work, he stayed only briefly, spending most of the time playing games and then leaving early.

The police began investigating the case in December 2024 after receiving a request from the Military Manpower Administration. 

Mino's attendance records and communication logs were reviewed during the investigation, and he reportedly admitted to most of the allegations.

The case has now moved to trial, drawing public attention amid ongoing scrutiny over fairness and accountability in alternative military service.

For the unversed, in South Korea, all able-bodied men between ages 18 and 28, have to enlist for mandatory military service lasting around 18 to 21 months.

