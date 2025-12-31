Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

D4vd dropped by major video game franchise amid Celeste Rivas death probe

The 'Romantic Homicide' singer could be indicted by a grand jury in Celeste Rivas' death, three months after the discovery of her body

  • By Hania Jamil
D4vd dropped by major video game franchise amid Celeste Rivas death probe
D4vd dropped by major video game franchise amid Celeste Rivas death probe 

D4vd's troubles continue to escalate after one of the biggest sports video game franchises removed his song amid the ongoing investigation into Celeste Rivas' death.

What Are You Waiting For, which had appeared on the in-game playlist, was quietly removed from the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack.

The move is speculated to be linked to the ongoing investigation of Celeste Rivas' death, whose body was discovered in a trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September, a day before her 15th birthday.

The Madden NFL 26 snub came a day after TMZ reported that the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, could face murder charges in the teen's death, with prosecutors expected to ask the grand jury reviewing the case to issue an indictment.

Besides the removal of the song, D4vd also cancelled his world tour after Celeste's body was discovered, and brands including Hollister and Crocs removed him from their ad campaigns.

D4vd, 20, has previously collaborated with major gaming platforms. He worked with Fortnite, including having created the game's official 2025 anthem titled Locked and Loaded.

K-pop idol Song Mino in legal trouble over alleged military service negligence

K-pop idol Song Mino in legal trouble over alleged military service negligence
Timothée Chalamet beams over subtle Kylie Jenner shout-out

Timothée Chalamet beams over subtle Kylie Jenner shout-out

Tom Hiddleston announce baby No. 2 with Zawe Ashton in surprise reveal

Tom Hiddleston announce baby No. 2 with Zawe Ashton in surprise reveal
Taylor Swift caps off 2025 with generous donations for Kansas, Nashville children

Taylor Swift caps off 2025 with generous donations for Kansas, Nashville children

Isiah Whitlock Jr, 'The Wire' star dies at 71, cause of death revealed

Isiah Whitlock Jr, 'The Wire' star dies at 71, cause of death revealed
The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart starts new phase of life with Marianne Fonseca

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart starts new phase of life with Marianne Fonseca
'Stranger Things' finale trailer teases Eleven's fate as decade-long saga ends

'Stranger Things' finale trailer teases Eleven's fate as decade-long saga ends

Chris Hemsworth revives Thor with his daughter in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth revives Thor with his daughter in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chappell Roan removes Brigitte Bardot tribute after learning troubling details

Chappell Roan removes Brigitte Bardot tribute after learning troubling details
Rob Reiner, wife Michele's murder probe takes dramatic turn after shocking order

Rob Reiner, wife Michele's murder probe takes dramatic turn after shocking order
Cynthia Erivo shares deep gratitude after major Royal honour nomination

Cynthia Erivo shares deep gratitude after major Royal honour nomination

Idris Elba 'honoured' to get knighted by King Charles for his social work

Idris Elba 'honoured' to get knighted by King Charles for his social work

Popular News

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria exposes 'paid PR' campaign behind controversy with AP Dhillon
24 minutes ago
Meghan Markle receives scathing advice to focus on two major things in 2026

Meghan Markle receives scathing advice to focus on two major things in 2026
46 minutes ago
Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends

Asim Azhar celebrates ‘first #1 song’ on Spotify weekly charts as year ends
4 hours ago