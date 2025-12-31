D4vd dropped by major video game franchise amid Celeste Rivas death probe 

D4vd's troubles continue to escalate after one of the biggest sports video game franchises removed his song amid the ongoing investigation into Celeste Rivas' death.
What Are You Waiting For, which had appeared on the in-game playlist, was quietly removed from the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack.
The move is speculated to be linked to the ongoing investigation of Celeste Rivas' death, whose body was discovered in a trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name in early September, a day before her 15th birthday.
The Madden NFL 26 snub came a day after TMZ reported that the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, could face murder charges in the teen's death, with prosecutors expected to ask the grand jury reviewing the case to issue an indictment.
Besides the removal of the song, D4vd also cancelled his world tour after Celeste's body was discovered, and brands including Hollister and Crocs removed him from their ad campaigns.
D4vd, 20, has previously collaborated with major gaming platforms. He worked with Fortnite, including having created the game's official 2025 anthem titled Locked and Loaded.