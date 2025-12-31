'Heated Rivalry' creator gives season 2 update after season 1 success

Jacob Tierney has shared exciting update about Heated Rivalry season 2.
The writer and director of the Crave TV series appeared on What Chaos! podcast and talked about the sequel.
He said, “I mean, I’m definitely going to tune everything out when I start writing. I’m gonna have to. I’ve started, I have a plan. I’ve started my reread process, which is me reading a few books. And I know what I’m going to do, but I haven’t started writing yet.”
Jacob added, “I’m actually just trying, it’s a bit counterintuitive for me, but trying to take a deep breath and have a bit of a Christmas vacation. Once I start actually writing, I’m going to have to tune everything out because I am getting lots of opinions.”
The budget for Heated Rivalry season two will not change, even after the show’s massive success with the first season.
He continued, “We’re not going to have that much more money to make season two. When you make a show for this amount of money, people are like, ‘Oh my god, that’s amazing- do it again!’ Why would anybody want to spend more money if you didn’t do it the first time? Everybody will get paid.”
To note, Heated Rivalry season two release date is not confirmed yet.