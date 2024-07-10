Entertainment

Daisy Edgar-Jones calls 'Normal People' costar Paul Mescal her ‘best friend’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who rose to fame for their splendid chemistry in the 2020 limited series Normal People, have cemented their bond as "lifetime best friends."

In a recent interview with Variety, Daisy gushed over her off-screen friendship with Paul.

"Paul is one of my lifetime best friends," she stated.

Daisy went on to praise him, noting, "He’s an incredibly grounded person and I am too, I think, so it’s nice to be able to have those touchstones and those people you can laugh about it with and be lighthearted with.”

"We met when I was 20 and Paul was 22; I’m so excited to see where we’ll be at 32, 42, and what life will bring us,” she added.

Daisy, who is set to star in the upcoming Twisters sequel alongside Glen Powell, revealed that the lasting impact of Normal People is deeply meaningful to both her and Paul.

"The thing I love people saying the most is, 'It made me contact my ex,’” she shared, adding, "And that I really love, because I’m a massive romantic."

Normal People, based on the novel by Sally Rooney and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell, aired in 2020.

Daisy Edgar-Jones calls 'Normal People' costar Paul Mescal her 'best friend'

