Aiman Khan, Minal exude sisterly goals in refreshing new video

Aiman Khan and her sister Minal Khan proved they are the best of friends as the former's latest social media post is truly relatable.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Baandi starlet dropped a 1-second reel featuring the soul sisters wading through the shallow water while their gurgling laughter echoed their happiness.
In the video, the duo were seen twinning in all black as their long tresses blew along with the gusts of winds.
The text on her video read, “This is how we sound when we meet,” showcasing their unbreakable bond.
“ Best Friend,” the mom of two then captioned her heartwarming post elaborating that the Jalan star is not just her sister but her best buddy, who she can trust and confide in.
Taken aback by the sisters’ pure love, superstar Mahira Khan reacted in the comments section of the post, “ Mashallah, Mashallah. May Allah protect your laughter's for life. Ameen.”
Her sister Minal also dropped a heart emoji in response to her twin sister’s latest post.
Their fans also did not shy away from showering love at them.
One fan could relate to Aiman’s post, “ This is how sister’s sound. I miss my sister she is truly a gem.”
“ Best sisters,” another wrote.
“ Mashallah evil eyes off," the third penned.
The fourth added, “ Love you both so much.”
Aiman Khan, who is married to her man love Muneeb Butt, shares two kids, Amal and Miraal while Minal Khan too is a mother.
Despite their tasking motherly duties, the two never compromise on their bonding.