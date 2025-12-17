Gil Gerard, ‘Buck Rogers’ star, dies at 82 after heartbreaking health battle

Gil Gerard has left his loved ones mourning.
On Tuesday, December 16, the Buck Rogers in the 25th Century actor’s wife Janet Gerard took to her Facebook handle to announce the tragic passing of her beloved husband, who died at the age of 82.
In her emotional post, Janet mourned Gil’s death, revealing “rare and viciously aggressive” form of cancer as the actor’s cause of death.
Alongside a carousel of photos featuring her and the Sidekicks star, Janet wrote, “Early this morning Gil - my soulmate - lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer.”
She continued, “From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely.”
Prior to his passing, Gil Gerard left a touching note to his wife, asking her to post it on his official Facebook account after his death.
“If you are reading this, then Janet has posted it as I asked her to. My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying,” read the statement.
It added, “My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It’s been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has. Don’t waste your time on anything that doesn’t thrill you or bring you love. See you out somewhere in the cosmos.”
Who was Gil Gerard?
Born on January 23, 1943, Gil Gerard was an American actor, famous for his iconic character Captain William “Buck” Rogers in the 1979-81 hit TV series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.
His last on-screen performance was in 2016 film Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel, in which he played Harold Harris.