Selena Gomez shares heartfelt update after revealing concerning voice issue

Selena Gomez is wrapping up the year with gratitude despite major concerns about her voice.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 16, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared a sweet post featuring rare glimpses with her Rare Impact circle and a heartwarming message for fans as she reflected on the year.
Captioning the post, the Sunset Blvd singer penned, “Happy Holidays! As the year wraps up, I’ve been thinking a lot about gratitude, thank you to everyone who has supported Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle this year. It’s so dear to my heart and with your support, we’ve been able to help support youth mental health globally.”
She continued, “If you haven’t joined yet, I’d love for you to be part of our growing community - every small action truly makes a difference. Sending love to you and your families this season. Please take care of yourselves and each other.”
Accompanying the sweet caption was a heartwarming carousel of photos and videos showing Benny Blanco’s wife with her Rare Impact circle.
In the first snap, Selena Gomez – dressed gorgeously in a stunning purple satin ensemble – can be seen warmly embracing a girl at the Rare Impact event.
The second slide featured a collage of an image and a video that shows the I Said I Love You First hitmaker with her charity’s community.
This comes after Selena Gomez, in her Instagram live, opened up about her voice issue after fans’ questions, revealing, “Yeah. I’ve got this question a few times. The voice thing. Sometimes things happen and I get weird, my throat kind of swells in the inside.”
Selena Gomez’s statement received heartwarming comments from fans who sent prayers and wishes on her way.