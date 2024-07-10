Ariana Grande plans 'mini' tour between 'Wicked' releases

Ariana Grande is well aware of her fans demand to experience Eternal Sunshine live, and she couldn't resist the urge to fulfil their wish!
Grande revealed that she plans to embark on a "mini" tour for her latest album amidst her busy schedule of filming and promoting the two-part movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked.
“I still want it, too. I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films, " Grande said in an interview on the Shut Up Evan podcast.
The 7 Rings crooner continued, "I think there's a version of that that exists."
Grande acknowledged that her tour will not follow her traditional route, citing "a multitude of reasons". Instead, she plans to offer a "mini sampling of shows".
“I do think it’d be really nice to do that and it’s something my team and I are working on coming up with options for,” the Bang Bang singer further revealed.
Eternal Sunshine, which is Grande’s seventh studio release and first full-length album in nearly four years, dropped on March 8.
Ariana Grande will be next seen alongside Cynthia Erivo in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, with part one hitting theaters on November 22, 2024
Meanwhile, part two will release on November 26, 2025.