Alia Bhatt papped on sets of YRF Spy Universe film 'Alpha'

Alia Bhatt has some good news for her fans as she made an official announcement of her highly anticipated YRF Spy universe film titled Alpha.
The Darlings star, who has begun shooting for her film, trained hard for her female-led action thriller that co-starred Sharvari Wagh.
The first picture of Bhatt from the sets of her movie have already being doing rounds on the internet while being clicked from a distance as she walked into the heavily guarded set.
She wore a white sweatshirt and dark blue joggers for the day with her hair tied back in a bun holding a sipper in her hand by standing near what looked like her vanity van.
Alpha the first female-led film has been directed by Shiv Rawail, who also tried his hand at directing The Railway Men in the past .
PinkVilla exclusively confirmed Bobby Deol’s involvement in the large-scale project as the antagonist.
A source close to the development revealed, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the film. The paperwork is done, and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.”
Anil Kapoor is also a part of the movie and the release date is yet to be announced.