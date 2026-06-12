Emily Ratajkowski shares bizarre marriage secrets with ex-Sebastian Bear-McClard  

Emily Ratajkowski is breaking the internet with a bizarre confession about her past marriage with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The Gone Girl actress has revealed that she lacked intimacy with her former partner shortly after welcoming their son, Sylvester.
In an interview with The Cut, published on Friday, June 12, Emily said she stopped having feelings with Sebastian as she experienced a "violent transition" after the arrival of her son, saying, "a new raw reality of screaming baby on my aching tit and ring on my swollen finger."
"Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having sex, less than a year later, we separated," the I Feel Pretty actress added.
She also detailed how her marriage collapsed as the former couple stopped developing feelings for each other.
Emily Ratajkowski also shocked fans with her eye-popping covershoot, showing herself breastfeeding a doll.
For those unfamiliar, the popular American actress and the producer announced their high-profile separation in September 2022.
After spending four years together, Emily filed for divorce in the Manhattan Supreme Court, citing irreconcilable differences.
The two secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in an intimate wedding ceremony in February 2018.