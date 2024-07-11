Sports

Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina

Jefferson Lerma’s magnificent header took Colombia into the Copa America finals

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024


Colombia, for the first time in 23 years, qualifies for the Copa America finals after beating Uruguay on Thursday, July 11.

Jefferson Lerma's goal in the 39th minute of the match helped Colombia win 1-0 over Uruguay in the second semi-final of the tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported ABC News.

Colombia coach Nester Lorenzo said, “Until you overcome your weaknesses, you cannot grow. And when you overcome those obstacles, you can grow. They are very hungry as players and very eager, and they really add many elements to their game beyond the tactical side.”

The dramatic semifinals included seven yellow cards and one red card. The match was a heated affair, even players from both teams argued and pushed each other on the field at the final whistle.

Colombia will now face off against the defending champions, Lionel Messi’s Argentina, in the finals on Sunday, July 14, at Miami Gardens, Florida. Whereas, Uruguay will face Canada in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?

Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?
Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’

Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’
Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina

Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race

George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race

Sports News

George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
King Charles asks for ‘less drama’ after England secures Euro Cup final place
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
England reach Euro 2024 finals after beating the Netherlands 2-1
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Lionel Messi celebrates Copa America final berth: ‘happy to make it again’
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
PCB’s first ‘major surgery’ after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named ICC players of the month for June
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Novak Djokovic brushes off boos with thrilling victory at Wimbledon 2024
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon at Wimbledon in solidarity with Ukraine
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Lewis Hamilton reclaims throne with P1 at British Grand Prix