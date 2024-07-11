Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina

Colombia, for the first time in 23 years, qualifies for the Copa America finals after beating Uruguay on Thursday, July 11.
Jefferson Lerma's goal in the 39th minute of the match helped Colombia win 1-0 over Uruguay in the second semi-final of the tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported ABC News.
Colombia coach Nester Lorenzo said, “Until you overcome your weaknesses, you cannot grow. And when you overcome those obstacles, you can grow. They are very hungry as players and very eager, and they really add many elements to their game beyond the tactical side.”
The dramatic semifinals included seven yellow cards and one red card. The match was a heated affair, even players from both teams argued and pushed each other on the field at the final whistle.
Colombia will now face off against the defending champions, Lionel Messi’s Argentina, in the finals on Sunday, July 14, at Miami Gardens, Florida. Whereas, Uruguay will face Canada in the third-place playoff on Saturday.