Nicolas Cage's son Weston allegedly assaulted his mother, got arrested

Nicolas Cage's son Weston assaulted his mother due to mental health issues

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Nicolas Cage’s son Weston got arrested for assault for assaulting his mother Christina Fulton.

A few weeks back, Christina was spotted publicly with a bruised face.

Weston was released on a $150,000 bail, as per LAPD.

A spokesman for the LAPD told The US Sun, “I can confirm that Weston Cage Coppola was arrested today for assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested by LAPD’s 77th Division.”

As reported by the media outlet, his father Nicolas paid the bail.

As reported by TMZ, Weston is seemingly named as a suspect in a battery report involving Christina.

He was accused of “attacking his mother and giving her a black eye.”

Christina previously told People that she had “no argument” with her son prior to the incident.

She added, “On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental health crisis. Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental-health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience.”

In 2011, Weston was arrested twice for domestic violence against his now ex-wife Nikki Williams.

