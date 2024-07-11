Nicolas Cage's son Weston allegedly assaulted his mother, got arrested

Nicolas Cage’s son Weston got arrested for assault for assaulting his mother Christina Fulton.
A few weeks back, Christina was spotted publicly with a bruised face.
Weston was released on a $150,000 bail, as per LAPD.
A spokesman for the LAPD told The US Sun, “I can confirm that Weston Cage Coppola was arrested today for assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested by LAPD’s 77th Division.”
As reported by the media outlet, his father Nicolas paid the bail.
As reported by TMZ, Weston is seemingly named as a suspect in a battery report involving Christina.
He was accused of “attacking his mother and giving her a black eye.”
Christina previously told People that she had “no argument” with her son prior to the incident.
She added, “On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental health crisis. Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental-health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience.”
In 2011, Weston was arrested twice for domestic violence against his now ex-wife Nikki Williams.