Joe Jonas announces solo comeback with new single ‘Work It Out’

Joe Jonas has announced his solo comeback and his fans are losing their minds with excitement!
The Jonas Brothers star took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 10th to reveal the upcoming release of his new solo single, Work It Out, which is slated to debut on July 19.
Jonas shared the news on Instagram, posting a serene video of a mountain and lake landscape.
"I'm both excited and emotional as I'm gearing up to release new music," Jonas wrote.
He went on to share, “I’m humbled and grateful to collaborate with some of my favourite musicians and creators. I hope you find as much happiness and peace as I do when you listen to these songs.”
This marks Jonas' first solo release since his 2011 album Fast Life.
The single Work It Out, co-written with Blush and Evigan, features the empowering chorus: "Get up, get up, get up, get up / What are you whining about? / No, nobody's gonna save you now / No, nobody's gonna pull you out / Brush your shoulders off."
Jonas shared more insights about his solo project on the latest episode of the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane, revealing that his upcoming album will feature "music that's all over the place".
“There’s some real beautiful ballads, there’s songs about being a dad, there’s songs about love, there’s songs about being better to yourself, kinda everything,” he revealed.
The release date of Joe Jonas upcoming album is yet to be announced.