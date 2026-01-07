Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian seeks ‘family’ oriented partner after painful breakups

Khloé Kardashian looks forward to settle down after multiple failed relationships

  • By Hafsa Noor
Khloé Kardashian seeks ‘family’ oriented partner after painful breakups
Khloé Kardashian seeks ‘family’ oriented partner after painful breakups

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly looking for a family oriented partner after multiple failed relationships.

The reality TV star has previously dated basketball players, rappers, athletes, and even got married to Lamar Odom.

As per tabloids, she’s “craving normalcy, stability and someone who shows up emotionally.”

A source told Heat World, “Khloé is very consciously trying to do things differently this time around and everyone close to her can see the shift. She’s done with athletes, musicians and flashy guys who come with ego and chaos.”

The insider added, “She’s telling friends that she wants a man with a real routine, a strong moral compass, and a life that doesn’t revolve around nightlife or fame. She wants someone who values family, consistency and honesty.”

Khloé, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with NBA ex Tristan Thompson, previously dated basketball players Lamar Odom and James Harden, as well as rappers French Montana and Trey Songz.

The tipster noted that the Good American founder has spent the last couple of years working on herself and she no longer wants to date another athlete again. 

Last month, Khloé went viral for leaving a flirty comment under a high school biology teacher Jacob Myers-Norys.

However, she did not confirm the dating or fling rumours.

A$AP Rocky opens his heart on becoming a girl dad with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky opens his heart on becoming a girl dad with Rihanna
Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider II' cast expands with top A-listers
Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider II' cast expands with top A-listers
David Harbour takes break from 'Behemoth!' after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
David Harbour takes break from 'Behemoth!' after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig to return with 'The Housemaid' sequel
Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig to return with 'The Housemaid' sequel
Justin Baldoni exposes Blake Lively’s manipulative ‘trap’ in shocking twist
Justin Baldoni exposes Blake Lively’s manipulative ‘trap’ in shocking twist
Matthew Koma defends wife Hilary Duff amid Ashley Tisdale's mom group drama
Matthew Koma defends wife Hilary Duff amid Ashley Tisdale's mom group drama
Ellie Goulding shares heartfelt update amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear
Ellie Goulding shares heartfelt update amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's 19 years of relationship officially ends
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's 19 years of relationship officially ends
Is ‘Stranger Things’ releasing surprise episode on January 7, 2026?
Is ‘Stranger Things’ releasing surprise episode on January 7, 2026?
Miley Cyrus uses unexpectedly cool tactic to deal with yelling photographer
Miley Cyrus uses unexpectedly cool tactic to deal with yelling photographer
'The Batman: Part II' brings Sebastian Stan on board for undisclosed role
'The Batman: Part II' brings Sebastian Stan on board for undisclosed role
Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in 'The Death of Robin Hood' teaser
Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in 'The Death of Robin Hood' teaser

Popular News

Shefali Shah reflects on turbulent first marriage and choosing herself

Shefali Shah reflects on turbulent first marriage and choosing herself
31 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie deprived of major Royal asset after King Charles’ decision

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie deprived of major Royal asset after King Charles’ decision
an hour ago
Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026

Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026
2 hours ago