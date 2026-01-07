Khloé Kardashian seeks ‘family’ oriented partner after painful breakups

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly looking for a family oriented partner after multiple failed relationships.
The reality TV star has previously dated basketball players, rappers, athletes, and even got married to Lamar Odom.
As per tabloids, she’s “craving normalcy, stability and someone who shows up emotionally.”
A source told Heat World, “Khloé is very consciously trying to do things differently this time around and everyone close to her can see the shift. She’s done with athletes, musicians and flashy guys who come with ego and chaos.”
The insider added, “She’s telling friends that she wants a man with a real routine, a strong moral compass, and a life that doesn’t revolve around nightlife or fame. She wants someone who values family, consistency and honesty.”
Khloé, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with NBA ex Tristan Thompson, previously dated basketball players Lamar Odom and James Harden, as well as rappers French Montana and Trey Songz.
The tipster noted that the Good American founder has spent the last couple of years working on herself and she no longer wants to date another athlete again.
Last month, Khloé went viral for leaving a flirty comment under a high school biology teacher Jacob Myers-Norys.
However, she did not confirm the dating or fling rumours.