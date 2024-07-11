Kim Soo Hyun sizzles at Eye on You fan meeting in Taipei

Kim Soo Hyun is making a triumphant return to fans after 10 long years!
Marking 2024 as his year of comebacks, the K-drama heartthrob is capturing fans’ hearts with his compelling role in the ongoing drama Queen of Tears and his highly-anticipated fans' meet-and-greet after 10 years.
Turning to his Instagram handle, the Moon Embracing the Sun actor shared some sizzling photos from his Eyes on You fan meeting held in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 6.
In the opening shot, the actor is seen against the backdrop of a camera flash, veiling his standout features.
The next frame captured the iconic star with a mic in hand, his hair casually falling over his forehead, with cameras flashing in the background.
Whereas, the last shot captured the Eyes on You promotional posters for the Taipei fan meeting, which took place on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
The actor also sang multiple songs in the meeting including Love You With All My Heart, Someone You Loved, and All of Me.
On June 12, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, announced that the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor will be reconnecting with fans through his Eyes on You tour, which created a buzz of anticipation among enthusiasts.
The One Ordinary Day actor kicked off his tour on June 15 in Thailand, followed by June 22 and 23 in Japan, June 29 in the Philippines, and July 6 in Taiwan.
Kim Soo Hyun’s next destination for the tour will be Hong Kong on August 10, followed by Indonesia on September 7, after which the actor will delight fans with a special fan meeting in Seoul, his home country.