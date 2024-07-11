Google Photos may introduce 'My Week' feature for sharing weekly highlights

Google Photos, the default media manager on most Android devices, may be developing a new feature called "My Week," according to a report.
This feature would allow users to share their weekly photo highlights with family and friends by sending invites, similar to a photo journal.
The feature was discovered through an APK teardown of the Google Photos app version 6.90 and is not yet available to the public.
In a report by Android Authority, working with tipster AssembleDebug, it was revealed that a new tile titled "Introducing My Week" may appear in the Memories carousel of the app.
The feature is described as "a weekly photo journal for you and a few special people you choose."
Users can select photos to share and invite others to view these highlights.
Once the invite is accepted, the receiver can see the weekly memories in the Photos tab and can like and comment on the photos.
The "My Week" feature is reported to be invite-only, meaning only those invited can see the shared memories.
Moreover, Google Photos recently crossed 10 billion downloads on the Play Store, becoming the 11th Google app to reach this milestone.
Introduced in 2015, the app reached 5 billion downloads within five years and continues to be widely used as the default media manager and photo gallery application on Android devices.