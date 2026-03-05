News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe

Meta allows competing AI companies to provide their chatbots on WhatsApp via its business API for the next 12 months in Europe

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe 

Meta has announced that it would enable competing artificial intelligence (AI) companies to provide their chatbots on WhatsApp via its business API for the next 12 months in Europe, but for a fee.

This significant move comes after the European Commission told Meta that it aimed to impose interim measures to stop the company from executing its policy, which secured third-party AI chatbot providers from using the WhatsApp Business API to offer their services on the app.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp stated, “For the next 12 months, we’ll support general-purpose AI chatbots using the WhatsApp Business API in Europe in response to the European Commission’s regulatory process.”

“We believe that this removes the need for any immediate intervention as it gives the European Commission the time it needs to conclude its investigation,” the company added.

Meta stated that it all enables general-purpose AI chatbot providers to provide their services on WhatsApp for a fee that ranges from €0.0490 to €0.1323 per “non-template message,” based on the country.

A spokesperson for the European Commission stated, “The Commission is analysing the impact these changes may have on its interim measures investigation, as well as on its broader antitrust investigation on the substance.”

The policy change became effective on January 15, when multiple AI assistant providers complained to regulators that it was disrupting their business.

It comes after a similar move by the company in January, when it started enabling developers to click its API to offer their chatbots in Italy.

Regulators from across the globe raised antitrust concerns regarding Meta announced the policy change in October 2025, with the EU, Italy, and Brazil all launching investigations, particularly because the company provides its own AI chatbot, Meta AI, on WhatsApp.

Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits
Apple Macbook Neo released at affordable rates: Check price, features
Apple Macbook Neo released at affordable rates: Check price, features
iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air: Everything to know about Apple's new announcements
iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air: Everything to know about Apple's new announcements
Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch
Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
Apple unveils new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with advanced M5 chips
Apple unveils new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with advanced M5 chips
Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details
Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details
ChatGPT uninstallation rise across US after partnership with DoW
ChatGPT uninstallation rise across US after partnership with DoW
Apple unveils new affordable iPhone 17e with double storage, enhanced camera
Apple unveils new affordable iPhone 17e with double storage, enhanced camera
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks
OpenAI sets conditions for US defense department pact to use its technology
OpenAI sets conditions for US defense department pact to use its technology

Popular News

How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?

How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?
60 seconds ago
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert

Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert
47 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton
an hour ago