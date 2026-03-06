News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix

This announcement comes after a major shakeup to the company, as Asha replaced Phil Spencer, fromer lead of Microsoft gaming

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix

In a significant update, the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Asha Sharma, has officially confirmed the launch of Project Helix, the next-gen Xbox console, sparking excitement among all the gaming enthusiasts.

This announcement comes after a major shakeup to the company, as Asha replaced Phil Spencer, who led Microsoft's gaming division for years.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Asha confirmed the upcoming release, stating, "Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console."

Project Helix would be the fifth-generation Xbox

Asha shared one of the most significant features of Project Helix that will allow players to enjoy both Xbox and PC games on the Project Helix console.

She wrote, "Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games, Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"

Further details regarding the upcoming Project Helix remain under wraps, as Asha didn’t delve more into details.

Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits
Apple Macbook Neo released at affordable rates: Check price, features
Apple Macbook Neo released at affordable rates: Check price, features
iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air: Everything to know about Apple's new announcements
iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air: Everything to know about Apple's new announcements
Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch
Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
Apple unveils new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with advanced M5 chips
Apple unveils new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with advanced M5 chips
Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details
Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details
ChatGPT uninstallation rise across US after partnership with DoW
ChatGPT uninstallation rise across US after partnership with DoW
Apple unveils new affordable iPhone 17e with double storage, enhanced camera
Apple unveils new affordable iPhone 17e with double storage, enhanced camera
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks
Nvidia joins forces with THESE telecom companies to develop 6G networks

Popular News

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
12 minutes ago
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video

Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
2 hours ago
Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix
3 hours ago