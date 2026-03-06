Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix

In a significant update, the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Asha Sharma, has officially confirmed the launch of Project Helix, the next-gen Xbox console, sparking excitement among all the gaming enthusiasts.
This announcement comes after a major shakeup to the company, as Asha replaced Phil Spencer, who led Microsoft's gaming division for years.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Asha confirmed the upcoming release, stating, "Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console."
Project Helix would be the fifth-generation Xbox
Asha shared one of the most significant features of Project Helix that will allow players to enjoy both Xbox and PC games on the Project Helix console.
She wrote, "Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games, Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"
Further details regarding the upcoming Project Helix remain under wraps, as Asha didn’t delve more into details.