Major update: WhatsApp to soon charge users for advanced features

Meta is reportedly preparing a new premium tier called WhatsApp Plus, which is likely to launch with a range of additional customisation features and messaging tools for streamlined user experience.
As per WABetaInfo, the forthcoming subscription tier is likely to focus primarily on personalisation and convenience.
What to expect with WhatsApp's paid version?
With this significant update, the Meta-owned WhatsApp will be able to pin up to 20 chats rather than the current limit of three, diversified message reactions, access to ringtones and exclusive stickers, and extra interface and chat customisation options.
Despite its paid variant, WhatsApp will still remain free for everyone to use.
Over the years, several apps, including Facebook and more that initiated completely free have adopted subscription models to fund ongoing development, new features, and infrastructure costs.
WhatsApp Plus seems to be a part of Meta’s efforts to follow a similar path without removing existing free functionality.
Currently, WhatsApp is a private, end-to-end encrypted messaging app, and it is far less effective, making the subscriptions and value-added services an improved way to generate revenue.
Pricing
Meta has yet to reveal further details about WhatsApp Plus' cost or its release date.
More rumours regarding pricing, availability, and more are likely to emerge soon, as the launch approaches.