News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Major update: WhatsApp to soon charge users for advanced features

WhatsApp's forthcoming subscription tier is likely to focus primarily on personalisation and convenience

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
WhatsApp to release paid variant offering users upgraded features
WhatsApp to release paid variant offering users upgraded features

Meta is reportedly preparing a new premium tier called WhatsApp Plus, which is likely to launch with a range of additional customisation features and messaging tools for streamlined user experience.

As per WABetaInfo, the forthcoming subscription tier is likely to focus primarily on personalisation and convenience.

What to expect with WhatsApp's paid version?

With this significant update, the Meta-owned WhatsApp will be able to pin up to 20 chats rather than the current limit of three, diversified message reactions, access to ringtones and exclusive stickers, and extra interface and chat customisation options.

Despite its paid variant, WhatsApp will still remain free for everyone to use.

Over the years, several apps, including Facebook and more that initiated completely free have adopted subscription models to fund ongoing development, new features, and infrastructure costs.

WhatsApp Plus seems to be a part of Meta’s efforts to follow a similar path without removing existing free functionality.

Currently, WhatsApp is a private, end-to-end encrypted messaging app, and it is far less effective, making the subscriptions and value-added services an improved way to generate revenue.

Pricing

Meta has yet to reveal further details about WhatsApp Plus' cost or its release date.

More rumours regarding pricing, availability, and more are likely to emerge soon, as the launch approaches.

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Meta allows rival AI chatbots in WhatsApp across Europe
Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google Search receives Gemini Canvas in AI mode for all users in US
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits
Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits
Apple Macbook Neo released at affordable rates: Check price, features
Apple Macbook Neo released at affordable rates: Check price, features
iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air: Everything to know about Apple's new announcements
iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air: Everything to know about Apple's new announcements
Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch
Apple's upcoming ‘MacBook Neo’ details leaked ahead of launch
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
Apple unveils new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with advanced M5 chips
Apple unveils new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with advanced M5 chips
Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details
Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details
ChatGPT uninstallation rise across US after partnership with DoW
ChatGPT uninstallation rise across US after partnership with DoW
Apple unveils new affordable iPhone 17e with double storage, enhanced camera
Apple unveils new affordable iPhone 17e with double storage, enhanced camera

Popular News

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
2 hours ago
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video

Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
3 hours ago
Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix
4 hours ago