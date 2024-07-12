Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India

John Cena alongside many other celebrities arrived in India to attend the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
According to Indian media outlets, many A-list personalities from the entertainment industry to the political realm have touched down in India to join the Ambani family in their extravagant event.
The WWE star alongside rapper Rema and American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian arrived to India.
Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on Thursday night.
As per Bloomberg, former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton is likely to attend the wedding celebrations.
The reports also suggested that social media entrepreneur Jay Shetty, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, Stephen Harper, former Canadian Prime Minister, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and Gianni Infantino, president of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) will also grace the wedding affair.
According to the guest list, it also included the English singer Adele and farmer footballer and media personality David Beckham.
To note, the wedding, or Shubh Vivah, will kick off the star-studded event on July 12, and on July 14 Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception day will be celebrated, while July 13 is the blessing ceremony, or Shubh Aashirwad.