Miley Cyrus to rock 2025 Super Bowl halftime stage?

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024
Miley Cyrus’ rumored headlining gig at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime is creating a buzz of excitement among her fans!

On Monday, July 8, reports surfaced on the internet that the Flowers hitmaker is set to take the stage for the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Initially reported by the famous sports site MLFootball, Cyrus was one of the finalists to headline the Halftime Show last year, but the opportunity ultimately went to Usher, who delivered alongside Ludacris, Alicia Keys, and Will.i.am.

The performance is widely acknowledged as a one-of-a-kind performance, raising the standard for future halftime shows.

Despite the lack of official confirmation from the NFL at the moment, MLFootball has dropped the hint that the Edge of Midnight singer is once again a leading contender.

Cyrus’ fans are desperately waiting for the news to be confirmed, as the singer’s chartbusters promise an electrifying experience.

“I got chills thinking about it,” wrote a fan, while another said, “Please make it 45 minutes long.”

Letting out his imagination to open, one more fan penned, “Imagine her opening with see you again or start all over like I’m literally crying.”

However, it is worth noting that the Grammy winner favours performing for her friends rather than in a packed stadium, which she revealed to British Vogue in May 2023.

"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety. It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone,” said the Like a Prayer singer.

