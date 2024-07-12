Entertainment

Travis Kelce dedicates Karaoke triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce attended the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024


Travis Kelce has a special award to dedicate to “lover” Taylor Swift!

During the American Century Championship charity golf tournament held in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on Thursday, July 11, the NFL tight end went on to flaunt his vocal skills as he took the stage for 2024 Karaoke contest.

After delivering a stellar rendition of Whitesnake’s 1982 hit Here I Go Again, the footballer sealed his victory in the contest.

Over the moon after securing the great victory, the Kansas City Chiefs jumped excitedly, giving a long-awaited shout-out to his girlfriend.

“Taylor, this is for you,” said Kelce in his winning speech.

Holding his award up in the air, the NFL player told the audience, “I love you guys.”

Sharing the performance video on their Instagram page, New Heights Show captioned, “Nothing beats @killatrav’s stage presence.”


“Haha! Taylor this is for you. Love it,” commented a fan on the post.

“Awesome! Travis dedicating this award to Taylor was brought to tears. Amazing!” said another.

Meanwhile, the third penned, "He’s really auditioning hard for that 1989 bike choreo slot."

Travis Kelce dedicates Karaoke triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce dedicates Karaoke triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift
Aiman Khan enjoys rainy day at a beach

Aiman Khan enjoys rainy day at a beach

Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies

Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win

James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win

Entertainment News

James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Aiman Khan enjoys rainy day at a beach
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Anant-Radhika wedding: AR Rahman, Udit Narayan to grace the stage?
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital home up for $68M sale amid divorce rumors
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 on Ambani's big day
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Miley Cyrus to rock 2025 Super Bowl halftime stage?
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena and others touch down in India
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Perrie Edwards breaks silence on ‘heartbreaking’ split with Jesy Nelson
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Katy Perry under fire for collaborating with Dr. Luke despite Kesha allegations
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Taylor Swift, beau Travis Kelce opt out of 2024 ESPY Awards
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Jenna Bush Hager kicks off acting career with Hallmark's football flick
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Katy Perry reveals ‘symbolic meaning’ behind upcoming album ‘143’ title
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s prediction for Euros Cup finale laid bare