Travis Kelce dedicates Karaoke triumph to girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has a special award to dedicate to “lover” Taylor Swift!
During the American Century Championship charity golf tournament held in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on Thursday, July 11, the NFL tight end went on to flaunt his vocal skills as he took the stage for 2024 Karaoke contest.
After delivering a stellar rendition of Whitesnake’s 1982 hit Here I Go Again, the footballer sealed his victory in the contest.
Over the moon after securing the great victory, the Kansas City Chiefs jumped excitedly, giving a long-awaited shout-out to his girlfriend.
“Taylor, this is for you,” said Kelce in his winning speech.
Holding his award up in the air, the NFL player told the audience, “I love you guys.”
Sharing the performance video on their Instagram page, New Heights Show captioned, “Nothing beats @killatrav’s stage presence.”
“Haha! Taylor this is for you. Love it,” commented a fan on the post.
“Awesome! Travis dedicating this award to Taylor was brought to tears. Amazing!” said another.
Meanwhile, the third penned, "He’s really auditioning hard for that 1989 bike choreo slot."