David Beckham installing beehives around home to keep people away

David Beckham is reportedly installing beehives all around his £12million Oxfordshire country mansion in an effort to keep intruders away.
According to Daily Mail, he has placed two new domes of bees right next to a footpath near his house.
While the former footballer has been carried away by protecting his privacy, locals in the neighborhood are furious of having been exposed to a potential attack from insects swarming over.
They pointed that not only does the placement of these structure go against public safety rules, anyone walking around the area may get a big nasty sting in the name of a hobby.
This new bee house is about 500 yards away from the nine existing beehives that David Beckham has been maintaining on the other side of his living pad since 2021.
“It feels like a pretty strange thing to do,” a local said about the Salford City owner’s bee-loved interest.
They added, “He’s trying to get people to avoid the footpath. Otherwise, why put them so close to the footpath when he has at least two very large fields to the north and south of the house?”